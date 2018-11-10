Oregon (6-3, 3-3) at No. 24 Utah (6-3, 4-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)

FieldTurf

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Watch Pac-12 Networks

Watch Pac-12 Networks Radio: ESPN 700AM

ESPN 700AM Series: Oregon leads, 22-9

Oregon leads, 22-9 Weather: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the 40s.

THE STAKES

For Oregon ... The Ducks can secure a winning season with a victory. They can also keep their slim Pac-12 North title hopes alive.

For Utah … The Utes need a win to keep pace with and/or pull ahead of the frontrunners in the Pac-12 South as the season winds down.

THE TRENDS

For Oregon … The Ducks are 4-1 against Utah since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

For Utah ... The Utes haven’t beaten the Ducks since a 62-20 outburst in Eugene in 2015.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Oregon ... The Ducks will be tough to beat if quarterback Justin Herbert lives up to his pre-NFL hype.

For Utah … Jason Shelley delivers in his first collegiate start as the Utes bounce back from loss at ASU.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Jason Shelley, Utah quarterback: The redshirt freshman steps into the spotlight in place of the injured Tyler Huntley.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon’s Justin Herbert vs. Utah’s defense: The Utes will no doubt like to force some quick decisions from the talented Oregon quarterback.

QUOTABLE

“With Utah, which is a great football program, it starts and ends with their physicality on both sides of the ball.”

— Oregon coach Mario Cristobal

“We are just focused on Oregon this week. I guess there are dozens of possible scenarios of what could happen (in the Pac-12 South) so why waste your time with it.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

NEXT UP

Both teams return to action Saturday, Nov. 17. Oregon hosts Arizona State, while Utah heads to Colorado.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7

Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24

Oct. 6 — at Stanford, Won 40-21

Oct. 12 — Arizona, Won 42-10

Oct. 20 — USC, Won 41-28

Oct. 26 — at UCLA, Won 41-10

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State, Lost 38-20

Nov. 10 — Oregon, 3:30 p.m. (P12N)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times Mountain