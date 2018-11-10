Oregon (6-3, 3-3) at No. 24 Utah (6-3, 4-3)
- Kickoff: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)
- FieldTurf
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Radio: ESPN 700AM
- Series: Oregon leads, 22-9
- Weather: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the 40s.
THE STAKES
For Oregon ... The Ducks can secure a winning season with a victory. They can also keep their slim Pac-12 North title hopes alive.
For Utah … The Utes need a win to keep pace with and/or pull ahead of the frontrunners in the Pac-12 South as the season winds down.
THE TRENDS
For Oregon … The Ducks are 4-1 against Utah since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011.
For Utah ... The Utes haven’t beaten the Ducks since a 62-20 outburst in Eugene in 2015.
THE CRYSTAL BALL
For Oregon ... The Ducks will be tough to beat if quarterback Justin Herbert lives up to his pre-NFL hype.
For Utah … Jason Shelley delivers in his first collegiate start as the Utes bounce back from loss at ASU.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Jason Shelley, Utah quarterback: The redshirt freshman steps into the spotlight in place of the injured Tyler Huntley.
KEY MATCHUP
Oregon’s Justin Herbert vs. Utah’s defense: The Utes will no doubt like to force some quick decisions from the talented Oregon quarterback.
QUOTABLE
“With Utah, which is a great football program, it starts and ends with their physicality on both sides of the ball.”
— Oregon coach Mario Cristobal
“We are just focused on Oregon this week. I guess there are dozens of possible scenarios of what could happen (in the Pac-12 South) so why waste your time with it.”
— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
Both teams return to action Saturday, Nov. 17. Oregon hosts Arizona State, while Utah heads to Colorado.
UTAH SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10
Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6
Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7
Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24
Oct. 6 — at Stanford, Won 40-21
Oct. 12 — Arizona, Won 42-10
Oct. 20 — USC, Won 41-28
Oct. 26 — at UCLA, Won 41-10
Nov. 3 — at Arizona State, Lost 38-20
Nov. 10 — Oregon, 3:30 p.m. (P12N)
Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)
Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)
All times Mountain