BYU (4-5) at UMass (4-6)

Kickoff: Saturday, 10 a.m. MST

Saturday, 10 a.m. MST Venue : Gillette Stadium (66,829)

: Gillette Stadium (66,829) Surface : FieldTurf

: FieldTurf TV : BYUtv

: BYUtv Livestream: Watch BYUtv

Watch BYUtv Radio : KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM Series : Tied, 1-1

: Tied, 1-1 Weather: Windy with partly cloudy skies; temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s.

THE STAKES

For UMass … The Minutemen need to win their final two games to become bowl-eligible.

For BYU … The Cougars are looking to avenge last year’s home loss to UMass. They need two wins in their final three games to become bowl-eligible.

THE TRENDS

For UMass … The Minutemen have given up 40 or more points in five games this season.

For BYU … The Cougars are 10-19 in games played in the Eastern Time Zone since 1980. BYU has posted a 6-4 record in games played in NFL stadiums during the past decade.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For UMass … The Minutemen have been explosive at times this season, averaging 35 points per game. UMass might try to control the clock and turn this into a defensive struggle, like last year in Provo.

For BYU … The Cougars must avoid mistakes. If BYU can protect the quarterback, stay away from turnovers and produce touchdowns in the red zone, it has a good chance of winning. Can the Cougars have a breakout game offensively?

PLAYER TO WATCH

Andy Isabella, UMass wide receiver: The senior leads the nation in receiving yards with 1,394 on 77 catches, averaging 18.1 yards per reception. He has also scored 11 touchdowns.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s running backs vs. UMass front seven: One of the Cougars’ keys to winning this season is being able to run the football. The Minutemen surrender an average of 265 yards per game on the ground, ranking No. 124 nationally.

QUOTABLE

“Coach (Mark) Whipple’s a really good coach. He’s smart and can find ways to try to switch the game around like they did last year and made it a low-scoring game. We have to be ready for all of it. Offensively, we need to be clicking and finish drives when we get in the red zone, score touchdowns and not kick a lot of field goals.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

On Nov. 17, BYU hosts New Mexico State while UMass visits Georgia.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Sept. 22 — BYU 30, McNeese State 3

Sept. 29 —Washington 35, BYU 7

Oct. 5 — Utah State 45, BYU 20

Oct. 13 — BYU 49, Hawaii 23

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois 7, BYU 6

Nov. 3 — Boise State 21, BYU 16

Nov. 10 — at UMass (10 a.m./BYUtv)

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times MDT