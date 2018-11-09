SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 9.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee is visiting Mexico and Guatemala. He’s seeking solutions to the migrant caravan. Read more.

President Donald Trump recorded a robocall for Utah Rep. Mia Love. Her Utah campaign limited its release. Read more.

Thought the Cottonwood Mall development was dead after Utah voters rejected it? Think again.

University of Utah running back Zack Moss is reportedly out for the season with a knee injury. Read more.

Salt Lake City protesters rallied Thursday night to preserve special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Read more.

Here’s what the George Weasley actor in “Harry Potter” said during his stop in Utah about being a fan of the series.

A look ahead to your weekend

A look at our most popular stories:

A look around the web: