SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 9.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee is visiting Mexico and Guatemala. He’s seeking solutions to the migrant caravan. Read more.
President Donald Trump recorded a robocall for Utah Rep. Mia Love. Her Utah campaign limited its release. Read more.
Thought the Cottonwood Mall development was dead after Utah voters rejected it? Think again.
University of Utah running back Zack Moss is reportedly out for the season with a knee injury. Read more.
Salt Lake City protesters rallied Thursday night to preserve special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Read more.
Here’s what the George Weasley actor in “Harry Potter” said during his stop in Utah about being a fan of the series.
A look ahead to your weekend
- Your Weekend: What do Gordon Hayward, Bruce Willis and kittens have in common?
- Movie review: You're a mean one, Mr. Cumberbatch, in Seussically magical 'The Grinch'
- Days after Pittsburgh shooting, Salt Lake’s Jewish community preps its annual arts festival
- Original ‘Phantom’ soprano Sarah Brightman says Utah ‘really is God’s country’
A look at our most popular stories:Comment on this story
- President Eyring paints to capture memories of his wife, who is in failing health
- Utah governor slams county as 'epicenter of dysfunction' for long election night lines
- Utah nurse charged with murdering 2-year-old foster son
- What can Utah, U.S. expect from Mitt Romney in the Senate?
- Thousand Oaks: Las Vegas shooting survivor among dead [BBC News]
- Santa Ana winds could push Hill Fire all the way to the Pacific Ocean, Ventura County fire official says [KTLA]
- Trump administration considers naming Yemen’s Houthi rebels a terrorist group [Washington Post]
- UN: Number of migrants, refugees from Venezuela reaches 3 million [Al Jazeera]
- Keystone XL pipeline's construction blocked by federal judge [NBC News]