COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — At least one person was injured in an early morning fire that forced the evacuation of 24 units of an apartment complex.

About 3:30 a.m., an elderly woman called 911 saying her apartment at the Santa Fe Apartments, 7015 S. Santa Cruz Drive (1550 East), was on fire, said Unified Fire Authority spokesman Keith Garner.

When crews arrived, they had to help that woman as well as the tenants in adjacent apartments get out, some by putting ladders up to their third-story balconies and assisting them down, he said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with severe respiratory burns, according to the Unified Fire Department. Two units were destroyed and at least two suffered heavy smoke damage, according to Barnes. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information becomes available.