SALT LAKE CITY — Ceremonies, concerts and parades are planned throughout the state to honor military members and the service they have done for our country. Special events to celebrate Veterans Day, Nov. 11, are Friday through Monday.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email [email protected].

St. George Veterans Day Ceremony with Josh Rock and Tasha Toy, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-noon, North Encampment Mall, Dixie State University, St. George, free (dixie.edu)

U. Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-noon, Olpin Student Union Building, U., free (veteransday.utah.edu)

Draper Veterans Day Ceremony with Sgt. 1st Class Vincent “Rocco” Vargas, Nov. 9, 11-11:30 a.m., Draper Park North Pavilion, 12500 S. 13200 East, Draper, free (draper.ut.us)

Veterans Day Program with Ron Packard, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-noon, Bennion Veterans Home, 1551 N. Main, Payson, free (801-465-5416 or facebook.com/bennionveterans)

Tracy Aviary Tracy Aviary is celebrating military service members and their families with $1 admission on Monday. Tracy Aviary is a nonprofit organization inspiring curiosity and caring for birds and nature through education and conservation.

“GREATful4VETS” haircuts, Nov. 10-11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Great Clips at Fort Lane Village, 210 S. Fort Lane, Layton, free for veterans and military (laytoncity.org)

“Serve Those Who Serve” service project, Nov. 10, 9-11 a.m., City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, free (801-569-5160 or westjordan.utah.gov)

Layton Veteran's Day Parade, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (801-393-3461 or laytoncity.org)

Tooele Veterans Day Program, Nov. 10, 11 a.m., Utah Army National Guard Building, 16 S. First St., Tooele, free (tooelecity.org)

WSU Family Day Celebration, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Weber State University Davis, 2730 N. University Park Blvd, Building 3, Layton, free (801-395-3565 or weber.edu)

Veteran Suicide Monument Unveiling, Nov. 10, 2-4:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, West Vine Street and Main, Tooele, free (435-843-2104 or tooelecity.org)

“The Great War: Commemorating 100 Years Since WWI,” Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Hogle Zoo Military Appreciation Day, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, free admission for military personnel, veterans and their immediate family including spouse and children ages 18 and younger, with ID (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Farmington Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., Farmington City Cemetery, 500 S. 200 East, Farmington, free (farmington.utah.gov)

Magna Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., Magna Elementary, 3100 S. 8500 West, Magna, free, staging at 9 a.m. (801-688-8485 or magnautah.org/veterans-day)

Veterans windsock craft, Nov. 11, 1-3 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $10 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Steve Griffin, Deseret News A giant poster signed by Salt Lake City employees who have served in the military is on display after Mayor Jackie Biskupski hosted a special ceremony honoring city employees who have served in the United States military at the City and County Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. The celebration included a presentation of colors by the Utah National Guard 141st Military Intelligence Battalion and employees who served were encouraged to sign the banner under the military branch they served. The banner will be hung on the first floor of the City and County Building through Veterans Day.

American Festival Chorus and Orchestra Veterans Day Concert, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., Chase Fine Arts Center, Daines Concert Hall, Utah State University, Logan, free, ticket required (americanfestivalchorus.org)

Cedar City Veterans Day Observance, Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-865-8477 or visitcedarcity.com)

Tracy Aviary Military Appreciation Day, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $1 per person for military and family with ID (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Riverdale Veterans Day Ceremony with Colonel Regina A. Sabric, Nov. 12, 10 a.m., Riverdale Veterans Memorial, 4600 S. Weber River Drive, Riverdale, free (riverdalecity.com)

Veterans Day at The Living Planet, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, free admission for veterans and their immediate family members with military ID (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Washington Veterans Day Parade and Program, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington, free (washingtoncity.org)

“The Flying Tigers of World War II” with Jim Luther, Nov. 12, 4-4:30 p.m., Hutchings Museum, 55 N. Center, Lehi, $4 for adults, $3 for children, free for veterans and active military (801-768-7361 or hutchingsmuseum.education/events)

West Valley City Veterans Day Program with retired Brig. Gen. Dallen S. Atack, Nov. 12, 5:30-7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (801-955-4000 orwvc-ut.gov)

Riverton Veterans Day Program, Nov. 12, 6-8:30 p.m., Sandra Lloyd Community Center, 12830 S. Redwood Road, Riverton, free (rivertoncity.com)