SALT LAKE CITY — Video game athletes, Boston Celtics fans and people who like to boo, rejoice! Gordon Hayward is returning to Utah on Friday night.

When the Celtics visit the Jazz at Vivint Arena, this will mark the first time Hayward has stepped foot in the building that looks as different as the jersey he's sporting nowadays.

At least one of those things was a major upgrade, but we'll let you decide which one.

Hayward's Boston teammate Kyrie Irving was asked about Hayward's return to his old stomping grounds, and the guard's response made it easier to see why he openly declared his belief that the earth is flat not too long ago.

Kyrie Irving's on Hayward's return to Utah: "If anything he gave (seven years) of his career trying to be the best he could in Utah and I give him credit for that. And he made a decision in his career, and in his life, for his family, to be better. I’ll leave it at that.” pic.twitter.com/YdEDYnUkcg — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 9, 2018

"If anything he gave (seven years) of his career trying to be the best he could in Utah and I give him credit for that," Irving told Jay King of The Athletic. "And he made a decision in his career, and in his life, for his family, to be better. I’ll leave it at that.”

The way Irving put it makes it sound like Hayward sacrificed himself for seven grueling years while doing heavy-duty volunteer labor of working in the salt mines for minimum wage. Keep in mind, the Jazz paid him $56.8 million and helped him become the player he is — an All-Star months before he led Utah on and dragged his feet before finally admitting that he believed the grass was a Celtic shade greener on the other side of the country.

I'll give the Jazz credit and leave it at that.

If you want to see how salty folks who cheer for the team located in Salt Lake City are, do a quick search for "Gordon Hayward" on Twitter. Here are a few publishable results:

“I don’t think Jazz fans will ever forgive Gordon Hayward.”



-@Tjonesonthenba — ESPN 700 (@ESPN700) November 8, 2018

Jae Crowder: 17 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL per 75 team possessions, .585 TS%, 1.6 Box Plus-Minus, .131 Win Shares per 48 Minutes



Gordon Hayward: 14.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL per 75 team possessions, .486 TS%, 0.2 Box Plus-Minus, .085 Win Shares per 48 Minutes https://t.co/gsnzONgubu — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 8, 2018

Boo him. He earned it. https://t.co/lLMBcQAU8Y — Mychal Lowman (@My_Lo) November 9, 2018

From that SLCDunk.com blog:

This same group of fans eagerly awaiting what the then Knicks unprotected lottery pick would become and watched as Gordon Hayward became its heir. They watched and rooted for the development of the scrawny kid out of Butler even as Paul George blossomed in Indiana and saw success sooner. They took his side as Ty Corbin and Kevin O’Connor favored veterans over his and other youngsters’ development. They believed in his ability to lead them to the playoffs. They believed he would stay. They put up billboards. The believed him that he was really having second thoughts about leaving Utah even after every damn good reporter said contrary.

All for naught.

The golden boy left for his college coach to a team—at the time—that was more a contemporary to Utah than a superior. Utah Jazz fans were left with a what if. Now with a playoff contender, Utah can only think of what if they had Gordon Hayward with this Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert core. Dennis Lindsey probably tries not to recall that terrible flight home he had after finding out Gordon Hayward turned them down. Not everybody believes Hayward should be booed.

Am I the only one who hopes Gordon Hayward drops 50 on the Jazz? Quit whining because a player wanted to try something else. #TakeNote — Bradford (@BYU2NFL) November 9, 2018

In response to this ...

For those who've forgotten who Gordon Hayward is, he's the guy who wore No. 20 after Quincy Lewis. https://t.co/66cm966RyZ — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) November 2, 2018

... Ryan Peters wrote this:

Can we just have some classy fans and clap for him and appreciate his time in Utah rather than acting like a bunch of babies because someone left Utah? We are better off now with the team we have let’s act like it. — Ryan (@rspeters84107) November 2, 2018

A quick survey of Jazz fans revealed that ... nope. Not gonna happen.

Some are promoting giving Hayward the silent treatment, though.

And you can bet there will be plenty of signs and colorful phrases yelled his way. My assignment for the night has me in Provo instead of SLC, but this would be my sign if I were going and reporters could hold up signs:

"If you think this sign stinks, you should've seen my first two drafts."

This Jazz fan believes Hayward will receive the welcome he deserves.

Aside from basketball he locked himself in his home for 7 years, lied to the fans and organization, let them fly to San Diego when his mind was made up, further delayed the franchise to write his letter,and didn’t have the respect to interact with anything but a text as a goodbye — Jr. (@jr15612) November 9, 2018

Day made

Salt Lake City native and golf hero Tony Finau made a young golfer's day on Thursday by playing a round of golf with him at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Best. Day. Ever.@TonyFinauGolf playing a hole with a young fan at @MayakobaGolf brings out all the feels. 😢😍👏#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ti7OAikxhZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 8, 2018

