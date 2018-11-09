Weber State women’s volleyball picked up a big four-set win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Senior Andrea Hale broke into the 1,000 kill club early in the second set, becoming the 12th Wildcat in school history to hit the milestone.

“I’m happy with the way we competed,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “We found some consistency that has been missing. Beating a program with the caliber of Sac State is a huge accomplishment for our program and where we’re trying to go.”

The first set came down to the wire. Weber State had a four-point lead at one point, but Sac State tied everything up at 23-23. Rylin Roberts had a kill to bring it up to match point, and then the Hornets recorded an attack error and WSU claimed the first set, 25-23.

In the second game, things were all tied up at 14-14, and then Weber State had an 8-1 run that propelled it to the 25-18 win.

In game three, Sac State jumped out to a 14-7 lead. The Wildcats couldn’t ever dig themselves out of that hole and fell 25-18 in the third.

Weber State trailed 6-3 early in the fourth set and then had a 7-1 run to take a 10-7 lead. Despite Sac State tying things up, WSU went on to take an 18-11 lead. A kill by Megan Gneiting brought the game to set point in favor of the Wildcats. Kennedy Redd finished things off with a big kill to give WSU the 25-19 fourth-set win and overall match victory.

The Wildcats were led by Gneiting who had 16 kills, followed by Hale who had 13. Ashlyn Power had a double-double on the night with 43 and the match high of 13 digs. Helena Khouri also recorded double-digit digs with 12.

Weber State is now 15-9 overall on the season and 10-5 in Big Sky Conference play. WSU has just three matches remaining, and next up is Portland State at home on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.