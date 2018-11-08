SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Senate and House Republicans elected new leaders Thursday, elevating current members of their respective leadership teams to the top spots.

Senate Majority Whip Stuart Adams, R-Layton, will now serve as Senate president, while House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, was elected as speaker of the House. Both are two-year terms.

Adams said he's excited and honored to join new Senate leadership.

"We will make every effort to be transparent and accessible as we represent our individual constituents, and the collective citizens of Utah," Adams said. "The new team is looking forward to working closely with members of the House leadership team and the governor's office to maintain Utah's place as the best state in the nation."

Adams, who was appointed to the Senate in 2009, played a key role in crafting Utah's religious freedom and antidiscrimination compromise bill in 2015. He also has been involved in air quality and transportation legislation.

Adams, the owner of a real estate, construction and development firm, replaces Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, who did not seek re-election to the Legislature.

Wilson said he is humbled and grateful for the opportunity lead the House.

"During this upcoming session, we will continue to tackle big issues and find solutions to pressing concerns. Our work in the Utah Legislature will reflect the values and needs of all Utahns. Together, we will work to keep Utah the leading state for quality of life, prosperity and opportunity," he said.

Wilson, a home builder and developer, was elected to the House in 2009. He served as co-chairman of the prison relocation commission and championed the recently passed ballot initiative allowing lawmakers to bypass the governor to call themselves into special session.

Wilson replaces House Speaker Greg Hugues, R-Draper, who didn't run for re-election to the Legislature.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

Other leadership positions:

• Senate majority leader — Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City

• Senate majority whip — Sen. Dan Hemmert, R-Orem

• Senate majority assistant whip — Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden

• House majority leader — Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton

• House majority whip — Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper

• House assistant majority whip — Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem

Senate Democrats will select their leaders Friday, while House Democrats will hold leadership elections Nov. 20.