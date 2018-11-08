The No. 23 BYU women's soccer team opens the first round of the NCAA Tournament at TCU.

The Cougars and Horned Frogs meet at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium Friday at 6 p.m. The game can be watched via video stream at GoFrogs.com and can be heard via radio on ESPN 960 AM and 107.9 FM.

BYU (13-4-1, 8-1) is the outright West Coast Conference champions while TCU (12-4-1, 5-3-1) finished third in the Big 12. The two programs enjoy a long history when they were members of the Mountain West Conference.

TCU has posted a record of 7-1-2 at home, with the only setback coming against nationally ranked West Virginia. Messiah Bright was named the Co-Big 12 Freshman of the Year after scoring five goals during the regular season.

This marks the Horned Frogs' third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Cougars have earned an NCAA berth in 19 of its 24 seasons as a program though they didn't qualify last season.

BYU reached the third round in 2016 and the Cougars advanced to the quarterfinal in 2003 and 2012.

BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood was named the WCC's Coach of the Year while Elise Flake and Mikayla Colohan were named to the All-WCC First Team. Rachel Bingham Lyman and Alyssa Jefferson were named to the All-WCC Second Team.

Sabrina Macias Davis and Olivia Wade earned Honorable Mention honors and Wade was named to the All-Freshman team along with Bella Folino.