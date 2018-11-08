SALT LAKE CITY — Utah running back Zack Moss has likely played his final game for the Utes. The junior, who will likely enter the next NFL draft, reportedly suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday and will have surgery Friday.

Sirius XM host Sean O’Connell broke initial news of the injury via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“BREAKING: My very reliable sources tell me that @Utah_Football RB Zack Moss will have surgery on injured knee within the week. Will miss remainder of season. When it rains it pours.”

" Although Moss is expected to recover well before the scouting combine, a source said it’s unlikely he would play in a bowl game for the Utes. "

The news comes days after the Utes lost starting quarterback Tyler Huntley to a broken collarbone in a 38-20 loss at Arizona State. Moss (1,092 yards) and Huntley (304) are the team’s top two rushers entering Saturday’s home game against Oregon.

Liz Abel, Utah’s senior associate athletics director for communications, would neither confirm nor deny reports that Moss was injured when contacted on Thursday.

In last week’s setback to ASU, Moss became just the fourth player in team history to rush for 1,000 yards in two seasons — joining John White (2011, 2012), Devontae Booker (2014, 2015) and Eddie Johnson (1984, 1986). Moss was just 573 yards shy of surpassing Johnson (3,219 yards from 1984-88) as the program’s all-time leading rusher.

Earlier this week, Moss acknowledged the latter would have been meaningful.

“That’s the reason I chose this school — to come out here and leave the legacy, come through here and be one of the best running backs to ever walk through this university,” he said. “To get that record, or get close to that record, in just my two years of really starting would be very unbelievable. But I’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Junior Armand Shyne is the backup to Moss on the depth chart. Shyne has rushed for 166 yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns this season.

This story will be updated.