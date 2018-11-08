SALT LAKE CITY — On a trick play in overtime, with Bingham down by seven, Bingham wide receiver Avi Parikh’s pass fluttered into the hands of American Fork’s Jeremiah Shipley, dashing the Miners’ overtime hopes and ending their season early. Following a 28-21 overtime loss to American Fork, the Miners will not be playing in the state championship for the first time since 2015.

“Disappointing way to lose, but it is what it is. We played a real good team, I thought we did a lot of real good things. It was a heavyweight match and they came out on top,” Bingham head coach John Lambourne said.

" It was like a resurrection. We were right back in it. We did a lot of good things, just didn’t get it done. " Bingham coach John Lambourne

Turnovers were a big part of the game, for both teams. Bingham turned the ball over four times on Thursday afternoon (three interceptions and one fumble) and American Fork gave the ball to the Miners two times on interceptions.

“Those are obvious, but on the other hand, Aaron Erickson, he picked one off and put us back in the game, turnovers are part of the game,” Lambourne said.

In the fourth quarter, an Aaron Erickson interception return into American Fork territory gave the Miners new life. Bingham cashed in to tie the game.

“It was like a resurrection. We were right back in it. We did a lot of good things, just didn’t get it done,” Lambourne said.

Bingham’s three touchdowns came on nearly the same play design — a seam route up the middle. One of the three touchdowns were scored by a player that hadn’t seen the end zone many times throughout the 2018 season. The first Miner touchdown was caught by Josh Woolf, who, prior to Thursday’s game, had only caught one pass for seven yards. Briasen Harward (who ranks fifth in receiving yards for Bingham) hauled in the 19-yard pass to tie the game.

“I love our guys and it took us a while to figure out who we were throughout the season. We had no returning starters on offense after Braedon Wissler got injured and so we just had to figure out who we were. We gave it an effort, and they just made one more play than us,” Lambourne said.

For Bingham, Thursday’s loss was a disappointing end to a season that saw the Miners coming off back-to-back state championships and gunning for a threepeat. The Miners were outgained 448 yards to 324 yards by American Fork, but forced overtime, thanks to the Erickson interception. In overtime, after the Cavemen scored to open the extra period, the Miners were unable to answer back, electing to run a trick play on 3rdand 19. American Fork wasn’t fooled, and Bingham’s title quest fell just short.

One thing is for sure, Bingham won’t stay down for long, and should be back at Rice-Eccles Stadium next year.

“I’m proud of our guys. We always have a goal to win a state championship and so, obviously, we’re going to be hurting, we’re going to be disappointed and yet the kids worked hard and coaches worked real hard and I’m proud of our effort,” Lambourne said.