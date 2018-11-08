This year the ballot was a long one. There were many issues to consider and people to vote for. It took a lot of time to study the ballots that were mailed out and decide which choice was right for me.

The media was great to present both sides of the issues over and over. Utah County did a good job of putting the information online. I am wondering if too many people thought they could just go to the polling place, look over the ballot and make quick choices. I can't imagine someone going to the polling place the last minute and thinking they could cast a quick vote.

It seems that the problem of long lines was caused by the voters as well as by not having sufficient voting places. Those who work and could not get to the polls early could have mailed their ballot in early. I don't think the county should get the full blame.

Carol Wilson

Orem