I've always had confidence and taken comfort in the fact that our elected leaders will try to do the right thing. That confidence is shaken.

We have a president who acts as if he is above the law. He has done everything he can to obstruct justice and meddle in the Russia investigation at every turn. Now, with the resignation of Jeff Sessions, he seems poised to end the investigation. That is not right.

I urge Rep. Rob Bishop and our senators to do something now to protect the special counsel and let the investigation run its full course. They were elected to represent their constituents and uphold the Constitution. It's time. They must protect us from the chaos that will inevitably follow if the president is allowed to operate above the law.

Julie Smith

Park City