I may not agree with my representatives on many policy issues, but we need to agree on law and order if we are able to keep this country together.

Yes, that applies to immigration (though compassionately), but it also applies to Mueller (in a nonpartisan manner). Now that Trump has put a loyalist in charge, it is time for you to do your constitutional duty in ensuring that Mueller is not hampered in any way from finishing his investigation completely.

America needs to know the truth, whether Trump is guilty or innocent of any wrongdoing. Do the right thing. Speak up for law enforcement at all levels and help protect Mueller as much as you can from any kind of White House interference.

Those being investigated should not be in control of the investigation into themselves.

Adam Gregg

Salt Lake City