LOGAN — Utah State women's basketball (1-0) hosts Northern New Mexico College (1-3) in its home opener on Friday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Friday's game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Northern New Mexico College is coached by second-year head coach Tony Gallegos, who previously coached the Eagles to a 10-14 season last year, including 3-5 in the A.I.I. NNMC is led by sophomore guard Melanie Secody, who averages 13.3 points; freshmen forwards Katelyn Yuzos and Erykah Tallman, who both average 4.8 rebounds; sophomore guard Leah DeAguero, who averages 3.3 assists; and senior guard Cheyenne Cordova, who averages 3.0 steals. The game marks the first meeting between the two programs.

In its season opener, Utah State posted a 72-61 victory over Washington State in Pullman, Washington, on Tuesday. Four Aggies scored in double figures in junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett-Meacham (23), junior guard Olivia West (16), junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy (12) and junior forward Marlene Aniambossou (10). Three Aggies also recorded six rebounds apiece in Bassett-Meacham, Dufficy and Aniambossou. Junior guard Eliza West dished out a team-best five assists. Utah State shot 43.9 percent (29-of-66) from the field, 22.2 percent (4-of-18) from behind the arc and 100 percent (10-of-10) at the free-throw line.