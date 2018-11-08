TOOELE — The Life's Worth Living Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide, will unveil "Proud," an 18-foot bronze sculpture in Veterans Memorial Park that aims to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

The sculpture, by Dan Snarr, will be unveiled Saturday during a ceremony that will begin at 2 p.m. at the park, which is located on the corner of Main and Vine.

Following the unveiling and remarks by speakers, there will be a free concert by country recording artists J. Marc Bailey and Jamie Lee Thurston. There will also be a collection of antique military vehicles on display as well as booths from various veterans organizations.

Before the unveiling, residents are invited to a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. at the Utah Army National Guard, 16 S. First Street.