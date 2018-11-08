SALT LAKE CITY — Disney’s new video streaming service will go by the name Disney+.

What’s going on: The company announced Thursday that the service will be released in late 2019.

The streaming service will come with two major shows, including a “Star Wars” spinoff show that will include Diego Luna playing Cassian Andor and take place before “Rogue One.”

Disney confirmed a previously rumored show about Loki from the Marvel movies, which will include Tom Hiddleston reprising the row, Polygon reports.

The shows will join “The Mandalorian,” which will come from Jon Favreau, on the new service. Read more.

Why it matters: Disney is really leaning into its franchises when launching a new streaming service app, according to The Verge.

“Disney is going to be leveraging hard its existing successful franchises to attract viewers to the service. And if the company’s box office receipts for films like ‘Infinity War’ and ‘The Last Jedi’ are anything to go by, Disney will be putting up some pretty formidable competition when Disney+ does arrive next year.”

Read more: Disney says its new streaming service won't rival Netflix

Why Disney doesn't own the streaming rights to all the 'Star Wars' movies