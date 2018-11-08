SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers expect the governor to call them into special session on Dec. 3 to consider medical marijuana legislation, House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, said Thursday.

Voters approved Proposition 2 on Tuesday to legalize the use of medicinal cannabis. But the governor, legislators, opponents and some proponents of the ballot initiative agreed on a bill to replace the initiative regardless of the vote's outcome.

The ballot measure goes into effect on Dec. 1, prompting lawmakers to act quickly to pass the compromise legislation.

Legislative leaders say the bill strikes the right balance between ensuring access for patients while involving medical professionals more in patients' purchase and use of marijuana and curbing opportunities for unenforced abuse.