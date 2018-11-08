Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
FILE - Rep. Francis D. Gibson speaks on the Utah Inland Port Authority Bill that he is sponsored as Utah Legislators gather at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City for a special session on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers expect the governor to call them into special session on Dec. 3 to consider medical marijuana legislation, House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, said Thursday.

Comment on this story

Voters approved Proposition 2 on Tuesday to legalize the use of medicinal cannabis. But the governor, legislators, opponents and some proponents of the ballot initiative agreed on a bill to replace the initiative regardless of the vote's outcome.

The ballot measure goes into effect on Dec. 1, prompting lawmakers to act quickly to pass the compromise legislation.

Legislative leaders say the bill strikes the right balance between ensuring access for patients while involving medical professionals more in patients' purchase and use of marijuana and curbing opportunities for unenforced abuse.

Dennis Romboy
Dennis Romboy Dennis has spent the past 20 years covering government and human services.
Add a comment