SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture just unveiled a list of tips for anyone interested in cutting down a Christmas tree in a national forest.
"Cutting a Christmas tree in a national forest is a family tradition for many residents of Utah," the report said.
- Be mindful of weather conditions since winter weather can be unpredictable.
- Stay on designated roads and trails.
- Be prepared for snowpacked and slippery roads.
- Drive a four-wheel drive vehicle if possible.
- Let someone know when and where you intend to go.
- Bring a cellphone with you.
- Bring warm clothes with you.
- Carry a flashlight, chains, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, ax, or rope to bring down your tree.
- Shovels can help you dig out the base of the tree.
However: Tree topping isn’t allowed. You can't cut within 200 feet of a lake or stream, roads, campgrounds, picnic spots or summer home areas.
Read more: The department’s website has information on when and where to buy permits for cutting tree, as well as costs for those permits.