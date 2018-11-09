SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture just unveiled a list of tips for anyone interested in cutting down a Christmas tree in a national forest.

“Cutting a Christmas tree in a national forest is a family tradition for many residents of Utah,” the report said.

Be mindful of weather conditions since winter weather can be unpredictable.

Stay on designated roads and trails.

Be prepared for snowpacked and slippery roads.

Drive a four-wheel drive vehicle if possible.

Let someone know when and where you intend to go.

Bring a cellphone with you.

Bring warm clothes with you.

Carry a flashlight, chains, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, ax, or rope to bring down your tree.

Shovels can help you dig out the base of the tree.

However: Tree topping isn’t allowed. You can't cut within 200 feet of a lake or stream, roads, campgrounds, picnic spots or summer home areas.

Read more: The department’s website has information on when and where to buy permits for cutting tree, as well as costs for those permits.