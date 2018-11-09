Stock image
The U.S. Department of Agriculture just unveiled a list of tips for anyone interested in cutting down a Christmas tree in a national forest.
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture just unveiled a list of tips for anyone interested in cutting down a Christmas tree in a national forest.

“Cutting a Christmas tree in a national forest is a family tradition for many residents of Utah,” the report said.

Comment on this story
  • Be mindful of weather conditions since winter weather can be unpredictable.
  • Stay on designated roads and trails.
  • Be prepared for snowpacked and slippery roads.
  • Drive a four-wheel drive vehicle if possible.
  • Let someone know when and where you intend to go.
  • Bring a cellphone with you.
  • Bring warm clothes with you.
  • Carry a flashlight, chains, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, ax, or rope to bring down your tree.
  • Shovels can help you dig out the base of the tree.

However: Tree topping isn’t allowed. You can't cut within 200 feet of a lake or stream, roads, campgrounds, picnic spots or summer home areas.

Read more: The department’s website has information on when and where to buy permits for cutting tree, as well as costs for those permits.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment