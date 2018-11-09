Jason Halley, Chico Enterprise-Record
Firefighters work to contain the Humboldt Fire, which has grown to more than an 8,000-acre fire on Day 2 of the battle Thursday, June 12, 2008 in Paradise, California. Hot temperatures, steady winds and tinder-dry vegetation and trees have fueled separate blazes from Butte County north of Sacramento to the Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County.

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a dangerous wildfire spreading through California right now, causing evacuations for residents.

What’s going on: A fast-growing wildfire is spreading through a northern California community, blazing through 12 square miles in Butte County, which is north of Sacramento, USA Today reports.

Comment on this story
  • "It's a very dangerous and very serious situation," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told The Associated Press. "I'm driving through fire as we speak. We're doing everything we can to get people out of the affected areas."
  • Some people left their cars behind as they fled the fire.
  • "We're getting them on other vehicles with room. We're working very hard to get people out. The message I want to get out is if you can evacuate, you need to evacuate," Honea said, according to the AP.
  • The town of Paradise, California, which has about 27,000 people, was asked to evacuate the area.
  • Strong winds and dry conditions will likely feed the fire's growth in the coming days.

More photos: Here are images of the fire from social media.

Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment