SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a dangerous wildfire spreading through California right now, causing evacuations for residents.

What’s going on: A fast-growing wildfire is spreading through a northern California community, blazing through 12 square miles in Butte County, which is north of Sacramento, USA Today reports.

Tens of thousands of people have been asked to leave their homes and evacuate the area, according to The Associated Press.

“This fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so!” Cal Fire officials tweeted.

"It's a very dangerous and very serious situation," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told The Associated Press. "I'm driving through fire as we speak. We're doing everything we can to get people out of the affected areas."

Some people left their cars behind as they fled the fire.

"We're getting them on other vehicles with room. We're working very hard to get people out. The message I want to get out is if you can evacuate, you need to evacuate," Honea said, according to the AP.

The town of Paradise, California, which has about 27,000 people, was asked to evacuate the area.

Strong winds and dry conditions will likely feed the fire's growth in the coming days.

More photos: Here are images of the fire from social media.

#CampFire [update] off Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap off Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon is now 5,000 acres. Evacuations in progress. https://t.co/I2eyWcu8Ro pic.twitter.com/uxt3JPu8B6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 8, 2018