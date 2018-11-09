SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel fans have been dying to uncover as much as they can about the new “Captain Marvel” movie that will be hitting theaters next spring.

But, according to actor Jude Law, who stars in the film, plot leaks are highly unlikely. Law recently appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" where he discussed the tight security at Marvel Studios.

There was even a guy hired just to make sure Law wouldn’t accidentally reveal his costume.

“On set they would say, ‘Mr. Law, we’re ready for you,’ and you’d step out in your suit and he’d be like, ‘Put the cloak on! Put the cloak on! Hide! Put the hood up!’ I mean, everywhere you went,” he told Colbert. “My children visited the set and they were running after them. ‘Sign the NDAs! Sign the NDAs! Who are these guys?’ It was tight! Scary.”

According to Uproxx, Law wouldn’t even divulge which role he plays in the film, despite Colbert’s attempts to get him to spill the details.

Law also compared the secrecy of Marvel with that of the Harry Potter franchise.

According to Screen Rant, the actor, who also stars in the soon-to-be-released movie "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," said that the two studios approach secrecy quite differently.

“I think it might be this British-American difference. With Fantastic Beasts, they're like 'We assume you're not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we're going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you,” he said. “In Marvel, it's like, 'Don't you.... ever tell anybody about this!'’

Screenrant suggested that the studios’ attempts to keep everything under wraps may be an effort to protect their box office numbers, which have been shown to be affected by things like leaks.

Fans can see "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in theaters on Nov. 16.

"Captain Marvel" isn’t set for release until March 8, 2019.