TOOELE — Tooele County police agencies are accepting donations through Dec. 10 for their 2018 Shop with a Cop program, which allows local law enforcement to help needy children during the holidays.

Donations can be made in person at local police agencies or by mail to the Tooele City Police Department, 323 N. Main, Tooele, UT 84074. Please make checks payable to Shop with a Cop.

Children involved in the program have been selected based on needs including family situations, unemployment, not having the fiscal means to provide gifts for the holidays or other family hardships.

On the morning of Dec. 15, eligible children will be partnered with an officer and the two will eat breakfast together. After breakfast, the officers and children will convoy in police vehicles to the Tooele Walmart. Once Santa arrives by Airmed helicopter, they will shop for Christmas gifts for the children and their families. Their gifts will even be wrapped by volunteers, ready to be opened on Christmas morning.