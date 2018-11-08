SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake Animal Services will hold a rabies vaccine and licensing clinic Saturday.

During the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2274 S. 600 West, staff will be available to license pets and administer rabies vaccines. A one-year license and the vaccine will be offered free to pets of city residents.

Otherwise, the cost to license pets is $15 for those that have been spayed or neutered and $40 for those that have not. Microchips will be available for $20. South Salt Lake veterans can have their pet microchipped for free.