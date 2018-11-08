Dixie State senior middle blocker Malary Marshall was named the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball Summit Award winner on Thursday. Marshall will receive the award on Friday prior to the Trailblazers’ RMAC Tournament semifinal match vs. Colorado Mesa in Golden, Colorado.

The annual RMAC Summit Award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA, participating at the final site for each of the RMAC’s championships. All GPAs are based on a straight grading scale to ensure consistency among institutions. Any tie is broken by the number of credits completed.

Marshall, who earned First-Team Academic All-RMAC and Second-Team all-conference, carries a 3.985 GPA as a computer and information technology major. The senior leads the team and is ranked seventh in the RMAC in hitting percentage (.325), and she is DSU’s career hitting percentage leader (.315).

Marshall (183 kills, tied for third on the team) has started in all 26 games and posted double figures in kills in seven of those starts. In addition, Marshall is currently fifth in the RMAC in total blocks (97) and blocks/set (1.01), and she is third in block assists (91). The senior has tallied at least one block in 25 of 26 matches with 10 five-plus block outings and enters this weekend’s RMAC tournament in eighth place on DSU’s career block assists list (149), while she is tied for ninth place in career solo blocks (15) and is ninth in career blocks (164).

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be a sophomore or older, who participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and competing at the championship. Graduate students are not eligible.