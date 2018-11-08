Consensus four-star prospect Isaac Johnson, a 6-foot-11 big man at American Fork High, committed to Oregon on Thursday, as first reported by recruiting service Rivals.

2019 6’11” F Isaac Johnson has committed to the University of Oregon! Excited for you Isaac! #Ducks pic.twitter.com/IGvQjsVPuI — Exum Elite (@UtahProspects) November 8, 2018

Johnson is rated 53rd in the ESPN 100 list of the top prospects in the 2019 recruiting class.

“I liked Oregon because it’s familiar to me and that’s where I lived before moving to Utah. They are also in the Pac-12 which is a very competitive league that I want to be a part of,” Johnson told Rivals.

Other top schools in contention for Johnson’s services included BYU and Utah, as well as Gonzaga, according to 247Sports.

Johnson told Rivals he chose Oregon in part because he felt the coaches "teach in a way that I receive the best" and that he will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before playing for the Ducks.

He averaged 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last year for the Cavemen while earning third-team Class 6A Deseret News all-state honors. Johnson also has 3-point shooting range, hitting 25 from long distance last season.