Three Utah State soccer players were recognized by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday as Mealii Enos, Jaylen Hinckley and Grace McGuire earned second-team Academic All-District honors.

A junior defender, Enos earned her second-career CoSIDA honor as she garnered second-team Academic All-District honors last year. She played in and started all 18 matches this season and anchored the USU defense that allowed 30 goals and earned two shutouts while also scoring one goal. Enos boasts a 4.0 GPA, as she pursues a degree in special education.

A senior defender, Hinckley also played in and started all 18 matches this season. She anchored the USU defense that allowed 30 goals and earned two shutouts while putting up a career-high seven shots as she had just six in her previous three seasons. Hinckley boasts a 3.96 GPA, as she pursues a degree in nutrition, dietetics and food and science.

A senior goalkeeper, McGuire played and started in 16 matches in the net this season. McGuire recorded two shutouts and placed her name in the USU record books as she finished her career ranking fifth in shutouts (11.5), seventh in both goalkeeper minutes (3,467:38) and saves (162) and eighth in goals against average (1.13). McGuire also ranks ninth in single-season school history with 80. McGuire boasts a 3.86 GPA and graduated in May 2018, with a degree in business administration and is currently pursuing her MBA.

Hinckley and McGuire are the sixth and seventh different Utah State players to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District recognition. Sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo was named to the second team in 2017, Taryn Rose and Jeannie Woller were named to the second team in 2014 and Natalie Norris earned first-team honors in 2011.

Utah State's three honorees are among four players honored from the Mountain West. Additionally, they are three of five players from Utah schools to be recognized, joining one player each from BYU and Utah.

Academic All-District nominees were submitted and voted on by members of CoSIDA. The group breaks all NCAA programs up into eight districts, putting together up to two teams of honorees from each district. Utah State is part of District 8, which is comprised of teams from Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada. The first-team honorees from each district will advance to be considered for the Academic All-America award that will be announced in December.