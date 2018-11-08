SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump recorded a last-minute robocall for fellow Republican Rep. Mia Love's re-election campaign in the final days of her still-undecided race against Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

Trump criticized Love and other Republican candidates Wednesday for distancing themselves from him in the midterm election, accusing Love of calling "all the time" to help with the release of Utahn Josh Holt from a Venezuelan prison.

"But Mia Love gave me no love," the president said. "She lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia."

Ballots are still being counted in the 4th Congressional District race, with new numbers expected from Salt Lake County Thursday afternoon. McAdams currently holds a 3-point lead but both candidates say they see a path to victory.

The Trump robocall was only sent out to a few thousand people identified as Trump supporters on Election Day, according to Dave Hansen, Love's campaign manager. He declined to release a copy of the call or a transcript.

"The election's over. We not going to pass out everything," Hansen said.

He said the robocall, recorded a few days before the election, was not a slam on McAdams, but referred to him as "a liberal and electing him would result in Nancy Pelosi becoming speaker. Nothing more than what we've said in the campaign."

The president's message also referred to "how much Mia was involved in getting Josh Holt released and praised Mia for that, and talked about the job numbers and the economy, how strong it was," Hansen said.

Trump also said "having Mia re-elected would be great for the country and great for Utah," he said.

Asked why the president was suddenly so critical of Love the day after the election, Hansen said, "You'll have to ask Trump. I have no idea."

No concern was expressed by the White House about the limited use of the president's recorded message, Hansen said.

"I don't know if he was upset," he said. "Nobody said anything else about it and I sincerely doubt he was checking to see how many people it had been sent to or anything like that. We used it as we thought best."

He said the president offered to record the call "at that point in time," but continued to decline to talk about what else Trump was willing to do, including adding Utah to his campaign stops.