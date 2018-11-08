SALT LAKE CITY — A Magna man already facing numerous charges alleging sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl in Washington County now faces many new charges accusing him of sexual activity with the same girl in Salt Lake County.

Brandon M. Cooke, 31, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies. A $100,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

Cooke already faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and five counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, third-degree felonies; and two misdemeanor drug charges in 5th District Court in St. George. The next hearing in that case is scheduled for Dec. 6.

In June, police in southern Utah were contacted by the teen's mother who reported that she believed her daughter had been engaging in sexual activity with Cooke for some time, according to charging documents.

Police say Cooke was driving the girl back to her home from Salt Lake County at the time. A traffic stop was made and Cooke was arrested. During the course of the investigation, police learned that Cooke and the teen had engaged in sexual activity in both Washington and Salt Lake counties, the charges state.