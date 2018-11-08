SALT LAKE CITY — Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Dixie National will go on sale Tuesday at ranger district offices and local vendors.

• Cedar City Ranger District, 1789 N. Wedgewood Lane, 435-865-3200 and 435-865-3700: 8 a.m. to 5p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Hurst Ace Hardware Store, 165 S. Main, Cedar City, 435-865-9335.

Permits are $10 for a tree up to 10 feet and $20 for a tree 11 feet to 20 feet, one permit per household, two trees maximum. The only species of trees that can be cut are sub-alpine fir, white fir, pinyon pine and juniper.

• Escalante Ranger District, 755 W. Main, Escalante, 435-826-5400:8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact the Escalante Ranger District for a list of other vendors.

Permits are $10, one permit per household, one tree only. All species of tree may be cut, except bristlecone pine.

• Powell Ranger District, 225 E. Center Street, Panguitch, 435-676-9300: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Permits, which are now available, are $10 for a tree up to 10 feet and $20 for a tree 11 feet to 20 feet. All species of trees can be cut, except bristlecone pine.

• St. George Public Lands Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, 435-688-3200: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Permits are $10. Pinyon pine and juniper are the only species of trees that may be cut. This site cannot take credit/debit cards.