SALT LAKE CITY — Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Ashley National Forest will go on sale Thursday at ranger district offices and local vendors. Permits are $15, with a limit of one tree per household.

• Flaming Gorge-Vernal Ranger District, intersection of state Routes 43 and 44, Manila, 435-784-3445: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Flaming Gorge Resort, state Route 191, Dutch John: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• Flaming Gorge Market, 75 E. state Route 43, Manila: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

• Davis Jubilee Store, 575 W. Main, Vernal, 435-789-2001: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

• Ashley National Forest office, 355 N. Vernal Ave., 435-789-1181: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

• Duchesne-Roosevelt Ranger District, 85 W. Main, Duchesne, 435-738-2482: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Davis Jubilee Food & Drug, 750 E. 200 North, Roosevelt, 435-722-2296: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

• Stewart’s Market, 245 W. U.S. 40 in Roosevelt, 435-722-5650: Utah, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

• Eagles Nest, 472 W. Main, Duchesne.

• Hanna Country Store, state Route 35, Hanna, 435-848-5752.

This year Every Kid in a Park is offering free holiday trees to all fourth-grade students with a voucher or pass. Vouchers can be printed by visiting everykidinapark.gov and going to the “get your pass” section and completing the exercise located there. Passes or vouchers must be redeemed at ranger district offices.

The Forest Service is also reminding people to be prepared for winter weather. Trees must always be cut close to the ground leaving the stump no higher than 6 inches, and cutting is not allowed within 200 feet of riparian areas, roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, administrative sites, summer home areas or within designated closed areas shown on tree cutting maps.