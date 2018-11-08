UTAH STATE PRISON — A man convicted a decade ago of brutally killing his estranged wife's alleged lover has been granted parole.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has set a release date for Trey Holloway-Brown, 39, for Jan. 22. The parole date was set with special conditions, including required completion of a domestic violence evaluation and intervention services through a Department of Human Services licensed provider, and Brown must complete cognitive behavioral therapy before his release.

Holloway-Brown was convicted in 2007 of manslaughter. On June 10, 2005, he drove from Wyoming to his estranged wife's apartment in West Valley City, got into a heated argument with her and a woman he believed she had a relationship with.

The confrontation ended with Holloway-Brown killing the woman, 29-year-old Norma Espinoza Hernandez, after he chased her into the parking lot, stabbed her and stomped on her. The autopsy showed Hernandez was stabbed six times.

Despite the judge noting the level of brutality in the fatal assault, Holloway-Brown struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony. His sentence was set to expire in March 2022.

During his most recent parole hearing in October, Holloway-Brown said he is still married to his wife and has talked to her since being incarcerated, but is not sure if they will reconcile when he is released.

In 2017, when Holloway-Brown made his first parole hearing appearance, he gave answers to the board member conducting the hearing that seemed to confuse her. But his rehearing last month went much smoother. And the parole board noted in its decision that Holloway-Brown has completed several treatment programs, earned his high school diploma and completed several college programs since being incarcerated.