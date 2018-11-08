SALT LAKE CITY — There’s nothing about the Gaines’ home that needs fixing.

Recently, Eun Kyung Kim from "Today" wrote an article about an exclusive tour of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Waco, Texas, farmhouse.

“This is going to sound so dorky, but it's like a big hug,” Joanna said, according to Kim. “I just love being home. I feel like everywhere I look there's a story or there's a memory.”

The couple, who formerly starred in the HGTV hit “Fixer Upper,” have taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on their family, but they still give time for the occasional interview.

In the article, Kim focuses on various rooms in the Gaines’ house and why they’ve decorated them in certain ways. According to Joanna Gaines, there’s a secret to making a house feel like a home.

The trick is to create spaces where everyone feels welcome and at home. “Little things that feel intentional” are important, she said, according to Kim.

For example, Chip and Joanna created “intentional” spaces, like the kids' playroom, to be filled with memories by the family.

“I was trying to create these perfect spaces for my clients but then even perfect spaces for me and my home. And I realized really quick that you can't live in that. That's not real life,” she said.

