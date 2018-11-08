SALT LAKE CITY — Samsung has finally unveiled the long-rumored foldable smartphone. To be totally honest, it’s a little different than you’d expect.

Samsung unveiled the device at its company’s developer conference Wednesday. The display showed a tablet that folds into a device that has a cover-display. The device can be opened to reveal a 7.3-inch tablet.

"When it's open, it's a tablet offering a big-screen experience," said Justin Denison, Samsung's SVP of mobile product marketing, according to Wired. "When closed, it's a phone that fits neatly inside your pocket."

Up to three apps can run at the same time on the phone.

The device will be available for mass production in a few months.

The device will be called the "Infinity Flex Display."

Finally, a smartphone that doesn’t look like every other smartphone.



Samsung’s folding phone is the most interesting idea I’ve seen in smartphone design for years. https://t.co/lAD4SeJ79M pic.twitter.com/F7iwgmgpXB — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) November 7, 2018

Not alike: I’ve previously reported on the foldable smartphone rumor. Samsung first unveiled a prototype for a foldable phone in 2014, which looks vastly different than the one we saw on Wednesday.

Other companies: Google has started working on foldable devices, too, The Verge reports. Google is working with Samsung to help launch a device next year.