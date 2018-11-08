SALT LAKE CITY — Samsung has finally unveiled the long-rumored foldable smartphone. To be totally honest, it’s a little different than you’d expect.
Samsung unveiled the device at its company's developer conference Wednesday. The display showed a tablet that folds into a device that has a cover-display. The device can be opened to reveal a 7.3-inch tablet.
- "When it's open, it's a tablet offering a big-screen experience," said Justin Denison, Samsung's SVP of mobile product marketing, according to Wired. "When closed, it's a phone that fits neatly inside your pocket."
- Up to three apps can run at the same time on the phone.
- The device will be available for mass production in a few months.
- The device will be called the "Infinity Flex Display."
Not alike: I’ve previously reported on the foldable smartphone rumor. Samsung first unveiled a prototype for a foldable phone in 2014, which looks vastly different than the one we saw on Wednesday.
Other companies: Google has started working on foldable devices, too, The Verge reports. Google is working with Samsung to help launch a device next year.
- But they’re not alone. Huawei wants to release a foldable handset and LG is working on foldable TVs, according to The Verge.
