SALT LAKE CITY — With the air turning cold, the Utah Division of Air Quality is reminding Utahns that wood burning restrictions are now in effect.

The division is also urging residents to download it’s app, UtahAir, which sends action alerts and three-day forecasts based on current conditions to help people plan the best times to exercise outdoors or drive. The app, for both Android and iOS users, can be downloaded at air.utah.gov.

“The UtahAir app is our most popular tool because Utahns can quickly click on the information they need at anytime and anywhere,” Bryce Bird, the division’s director, said in a statement. “This is important information people can access in order to make daily decisions that will improve air quality during the upcoming winter inversion season.”

As a reminder, the fines for burning wood or other solid fuel devices on mandatory action days have increased to $150 for the first violation, and additional violations will be subject to increased penalties.

Wood burning restrictions aim to help reduce hard-to-see particle pollution that builds up during winter inversion periods. Restrictions are implemented as a proactive measure when fine particle matter — or PM 2.5 — has the potential to reach unhealthy levels from emission sources such as vehicles, as well as wood- and coal-burning fireplaces or stoves.