SALT LAKE CITY — “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is suing her former assistant for close to $30,000.

Rowling is suing Amanda Donaldson for allegedly using her money to go on shopping sprees, specifically buying cosmetics and gifts for herself, BBC News reports.

Donaldson worked with Rowling from February 2014 to April 2017. She was later fired for gross misconduct.

Donaldson has denied the claims.

Legal papers claim Donaldson used a business credit card to spend thousands of dollars on purchases like $1,900 worth of candles, $2,100 on Starbucks, and $1,577 on two cats, according to The Cut.

She also reportedly bought a motorized Hogwarts Express, which was worth $614, a Harry Potter Wizard Collection, worth $2,930, and a Harry Potter Tales of Beedle Thee Bard set worth $519.

Worth: Rowling is reportedly worth $650 million.

Rowling comments: A spokeswoman for Rowling released a statement to BBC News.

"I can confirm J.K. Rowling has taken legal action against her former personal assistant, Amanda Donaldson, following her dismissal for gross misconduct involving a substantial breach of trust.

"As the case is not yet concluded we are not able to comment further and there won't be any comment from J.K. Rowling."

Next: The case is due back in court later this year.