SALT LAKE CITY — “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is suing her former assistant for close to $30,000.
Rowling is suing Amanda Donaldson for allegedly using her money to go on shopping sprees, specifically buying cosmetics and gifts for herself, BBC News reports.
- Donaldson worked with Rowling from February 2014 to April 2017. She was later fired for gross misconduct.
- Donaldson has denied the claims.
- Legal papers claim Donaldson used a business credit card to spend thousands of dollars on purchases like $1,900 worth of candles, $2,100 on Starbucks, and $1,577 on two cats, according to The Cut.
- She also reportedly bought a motorized Hogwarts Express, which was worth $614, a Harry Potter Wizard Collection, worth $2,930, and a Harry Potter Tales of Beedle Thee Bard set worth $519.
Worth: Rowling is reportedly worth $650 million.
Rowling comments: A spokeswoman for Rowling released a statement to BBC News.
- "I can confirm J.K. Rowling has taken legal action against her former personal assistant, Amanda Donaldson, following her dismissal for gross misconduct involving a substantial breach of trust.
- "As the case is not yet concluded we are not able to comment further and there won't be any comment from J.K. Rowling."
Next: The case is due back in court later this year.