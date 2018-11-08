Dixie State women’s soccer players Nichole Mertz and Kilee Lamb-Allsop were named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District 6 Soccer Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday. The duo will now advance on to the 2018 CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America Team ballot, where first, second and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

Mertz and Lamb-Allsop, who both earned 2018 RMAC honorable mention honors, helped anchored a Trailblazer defensive backfield that surrendered just 10 goals and posted a school-record 11 shutout victories during the regular season.

As a unit, DSU’s defense allowed just 7.8 shots per match (149 total shots), which includes a paltry 3.2 shots on goal (61 total), and posted a combined 0.53 GAA to help propel the Trailblazers to a 13-6-0 overall record, which included an 8-5-0 RMAC (tied for fourth) finish.

On the offensive side, Lamb-Allsop led the Trailblazers with five assists and tallied one goal on the year, which was a game-winning score in a 1-0 DSU win at Azusa Pacific back on Sept. 13. Meanwhile Mertz, who was named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week Oct. 29, collected one goal and two assists on the year, including a goal in her final home regular season match vs. Western Colorado. Mertz also finished her four-year career at DSU as the program’s all-time leader in matches played (79).

The Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. The teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada, with District 6 including the Rocky Mountain Athletic, Heartland and Lone Star conferences.