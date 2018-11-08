CLEARFIELD — A man arrested for investigation of DUI after leading police on a chase says he took an opioid pain medication before driving, according to a police report.

Jakob Roy Fanos, 43, of Murray, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of reckless driving, failing to stop for police and DUI.

About 7:30 p.m., multiple drivers called the Utah Highway Patrol to report a person driving recklessly on I-15 near 200 West in Farmington, according to a Davis County Jail report.

"Fanos was seen drifting into all lanes of traffic and struck a vehicle and multiple cement barriers," the report states.

When a trooper first spotted Fanos, he was traveling just 25 mph in the HOV lane, according to the report.

"Fanos sped up to approximately 85 mph and crossed into all lanes of traffic. He did not stop his vehicle at my commands. Fanos continued this pattern for multiple miles and finally crashed into the median near 700 South in Clearfield," the trooper wrote.

When the trooper approached Fanos, "he was very confused and incoherent," the report states. "Fanos was unable to stand. … Fanos admitted to me he took one pill of Lortab."

The crash between Fanos' Hyundai and another vehicle was minor, according to the UHP.