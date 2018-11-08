Dixie State quarterback Michael Sanders has been named D2Football.com National Offensive Player of the Week, the group announced late Wednesday night.

Sanders, who earned his second RMAC Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday, led Dixie State to the paramount victory of its Division II era on Saturday, a 52-45 triumph over No. 6 Colorado School of Mines. Sanders directed a DSU attack that finished with 604 yards of total offense, completing 31-of-48 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.

Sanders completed passes to nine different receivers in the contest, including touchdown tosses to three different receivers. He also bested his own single-game passing record after passing for 527 yards at Chadron State just two weeks ago. The five touchdown passes also tied the DSU single-game touchdown passes record as Sanders became just the third DSU quarterback, and the first since 2013, to pass for five touchdowns in a game.

The award marks the Trailblazers’ first national award of the season and the first since the 2015 season.

Dixie State closes the 2018 season on Saturday in Alamosa, Colorado, with a 1 p.m. matchup against Adams State.