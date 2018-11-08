Utah Valley University head softball coach TJ Hubbard has announced his team's 2019 schedule, and it features 12 contests against 2018 NCAA Tournament qualifiers, as well as home games against in-state rivals BYU, Utah State and Weber State.

UVU will welcome one returning NCAA qualifier to Orem this season in neighboring rival BYU. Brigham Young won the West Coast Conference again in 2018 to get in a season ago. Away from Orem, the Wolverines will also face returning NCAA qualifiers Baylor of the Big 12, Notre Dame of the ACC, Long Beach State of the Big West, Fordham of the Atlantic 10, the 2018 WAC champion New Mexico State Aggies and new WAC foe California Baptist, which qualified for the Division II Tournament out of the PacWest Conference a season ago.

Utah Valley enters the 2019 campaign off just its second postseason tournament appearance in NCAA Division I history after earning the WAC's automatic bid to the National Invitational Softball Championship (NISC). UVU earned the bid to the NISC after placing a program-best second in WAC play a season ago with a 10-4 conference record. Hubbard, who is entering his third season at the helm of UVU this season, earned WAC Coach of the Year accolades a season ago while returning sophomore infielder Peyton Angulo took home the league's Freshman of the Year award and now departed senior Makayla Shadle was tabbed the conference's Pitcher of the Year.

Four Wolverines earned All-WAC recognition in 2018, as Angulo, Shadle and now junior infielder Lyndsay Steverson were all named to the league's first team, while returning senior outfielder Brianna Moeller was tabbed to the second team. Three of the four will be back this season in Angulo, Steverson and Moeller.

UVU will open the 2019 season with a trio of preseason tournaments away from home. The Wolverines will first play back-to-back weekends in Las Vegas, as they'll take part at UNLV's Sportco Kick Off Classic on Feb. 8-10, as well as the Wilson/DeMarini Desert Classic the following weekend (Feb. 15-17). Utah Valley will face UNLV, North Dakota, Seton Hall, in-state foe Southern Utah and returning NCAA qualifier Long Beach State the opening weekend, before returning to Vegas the next week to take on Miami (OH) twice, Georgetown of the Big East, 2018 Atlantic 10 Conference champion Fordham and the host UNLV Rebels.

The Wolverines will then cap preseason tournament play by taking part in the annual Red Desert Classic on March 1-3, in St. George, Utah. There, UVU will face a pair of 2018 NCAA Tournament teams in Notre Dame and Baylor, as well as in-state foe Utah State and the Saint Mary's Gaels twice.

Utah Valley will then return to Southern Utah the following weekend, March 9-10, for a three-game non-conference series at SUU in Cedar City. UVU will then head north a week later for another three-game non-conference series at Montana on March 16-17. On the way home, the Wolverines will stop in Pocatello, Idaho, for a doubleheader at Idaho State on March 19.

The Wolverines will then begin WAC play on March 22-23, at Grand Canyon in Phoenix. GCU Softball Stadium will be the sight of the 2019 WAC Softball Championships on May 8-11. During WAC play, UVU will host conference series' against UMKC on March 29-30, Seattle U on April 12-13 and CSU Bakersfield on April 26-27. The Wolverines will also play at NM State (April 5-6) and CBU (April 19-20). UVU will host non-conference home games late in the season against rivals BYU on March 26, Weber State on April 30 and Utah State on May 3. The Wolverines will also play at in-state foes Utah on April 2, WSU on April 9, BYU on April 16 and USU on May 5.

UVU will then look to qualify for the NCAA Tournament on May 8-11, when it heads to the WAC Softball Championships at GCU Softball Stadium in Phoenix. A season ago, Utah Valley entered the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed for the second-consecutive year.