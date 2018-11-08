SALT LAKE CITY — One teen was injured and another arrested Wednesday night after the pair crashed the car they were in, according to police.

Salt Lake City police were already in the area of 500 North and 300 West investigating a homicide, when about 11:20 p.m. a Honda was observed by officers driving on 400 West at a high rate of speed with no headlights on, according to a statement from police. The vehicle was traveling an estimated 85 mph, according to police.

The car did not pull over when officers tried to flag it down. It crashed into several large trees behind a gas station at 965 N. Beck St., according to police.

A 16-year-old passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle, police stated. The girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A 15-year-old driver was booked into juvenile detention, according to police. Police said the boy was driving a stolen vehicle.