SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in forever, we’re getting teasers for Disney’s “Frozen 2."

Variety reported that fans can already expect four new songs in the sequel to Pixar’s incredibly successful 2013 movie. According to director Jennifer Lee, one of the songs is a sort of “evolution” to the hit “Let It Go.”

"It's its own song ... Bobby (Lopez) and Kristen (Anderson-Lopez) just delivered it three weeks ago,” Lee said, according to Cinema Blend. “We've been working with them for two years and this song just came in and I love it.”

According to The New Yorker, the original film took over the world shortly after its release, grossing over $1.2 billion in revenue, winning two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe. Its soundtrack sold over a million copies and became the sixth-highest grossing animated movie of all time per IMDb.

While Disney has reportedly been tight-lipped on the sequel, Slashfilm reported that fans can expect it to be focused on Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell).

But Lee said that fans could expect it to be “bigger” and “more epic.”

“They’re going to go far out of Arendelle,” she told Variety.

Disney also announced the release date for “Frozen 2” has been moved up a week. Fans can see it in theaters Nov. 22, 2019.