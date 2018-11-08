SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Josh Holt responded to President Donald Trump’s comments about Rep. Mia Love.

As my colleague Lisa Riley Roche reported Wednesday, Trump said Love lost her election to Democratic candidate Ben McAdams — which isn’t true, as votes are still being counted — because she “gave me no love.”

"Mia Love. I saw Mia Love. She called me all the time to help with a hostage situation," Trump said, which was a reference to Holt, who was released this year from a prison in Venezuela. "But Mia Love gave me no love," he said. "She lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia."

Holt's thoughts: Holt said he was “shocked” by Trump’s comments.

"I didn't know that it was Mia's responsibility to need to ask the president to help one of their citizens," he said. "I thought that was the entire U.S. government's responsibility to get me out of that situation, not just Mia Love's and Sen. (Orrin) Hatch's."

Holt spent nearly two years inprisoned before he was released in May.

