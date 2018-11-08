SALT LAKE CITY — Mitt Romney, apparently, has been everywhere.

Senator-Elect Mitt Romney posted a video on the day after his election of him singing a Utah version of the song “I’ve Been Everywhere."

Romney’s official Twitter page shared the video at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

“This has been quite the ride. Thank you, Utah.”

Watch the video below.

This campaign has been quite the ride. Thank you, Utah. pic.twitter.com/2vTxInB7by — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2018

The video showed Romney driving a pickup truck. He begins singing about all the places he’s been in his life, adding that it reminds him “of that old Johnny Cash song.”

Cue Romney singing.

“I’ve been to Logan, Ogden, Payson and Salina. Layton, Mapleton, Farmington and Tooele. Bluffdale, Castle Dale, Riverdale — even Loa. Sulphurdale, Glendale, Springville, Tabiona, Juab, Moab, Kanab, Antimony, Oakley, Murray — saw Gayle in Sandy. I’ve been everywhere,” he sung.

