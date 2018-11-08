SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a big weekend for returns — some of them triumphant, others shameful, others unbearably cute. Ex-Jazz forward Gordon Hayward makes his Utah return, this time as a member of the Celtics; Bruce Willis shows up for some “Die Hard” 30th anniversary screenings; and cats come meowing for the Utah Cat Show. (Which is triumphant? Which is shameful? Which is cute? We’ll let you decide.)

Salt Dance’s ‘The Bridge’

Jazz ensembles, modern dance troupes, a spooky old Civil War short story — this show has something for everyone. “The Bridge,” a new production based on Ambrose Bierce’s “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge,” comes to Kingsbury Hall. “In my mind, the theme of the story is following an ideology to a ruinous end — taking an ideology too far,” Andrew Maxfield, the show’s co-creator, told the Deseret News. Nov. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., 1395 Presidents Cir., $20 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, $10 for other students and youths under age 19, children under age 6 not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu).

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics

Michael Dwyer, Associated Press Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward addresses the crowd before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 25, 2017.

Friday’s game is ex-Jazz member Gordon Hayward’s first return to Vivint Arena since his infamous departure last year, when he signed with the Celtics. “It’s just going to be another game for us,” Jazz power forward Derrick Favors recently told the media. As for the fans, though? Expect some boos. Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., 301 S. Temple, $37-$1,525 (801-325-2000, vivintarena.com).

Cat Show

Cats — they’re so hot right meow. (Sorry, I had to.) The Utah chapter of the Cat Fanciers Association hosts the Cat Show, where Utah’s fanciest felines take the stage vying for the title “Best of Show.” Maine Coons, Persians, Siamese — if you can pet it, this cat show will have it. We aren’t kitten. Nov 10-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 155 N. 1000 W., $3-$6 (facebook.com/utahcatfanciers).

Hanukkah Market

The Hanukkah Market, a 30-plus-year tradition in Salt Lake, returns as part of this year’s Jewish Arts Festival. The event includes classic Jewish food, various vendors and live entertainment. Rita Skolnick, the Jewish Community Center’s special events program coordinator, told the Deseret News, “We want people to get an idea of what modern Judaism is like.” Nov. 11, noon-5 p.m., 2 N. Medical Dr., free (801-581-0098, slcjcc.org).

‘Die Hard’ 30th anniversary

Thirty years ago, “Die Hard” basically invented the action blockbuster. The Bruce Willis classic returns to select theaters this weekend for the big 3-0. We personally hope the “Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?’ debate continues for another 30 years. Yippee ki-yay, moviegoers. “Die Hard” is rated R for violence and language. Nov. 11 and 14, 2 and 7 p.m., locations vary, prices vary (fathomevents.com).