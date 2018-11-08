SALT LAKE CITY — Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar has purchased five climbing walls for the playground of the Sugar House Boys & Girls Club.

When a sinkhole in the playground necessitated the removal of all playground equipment, Tsunami came to the rescue by donating $2,500 to purchase the climbing walls.

“As a part of our mission to give back to our community, Tsunami thought that this would be a lasting gift and great way to show our support for the programs and great work of the Boys & Girls Club,” marketing director Judy Cullen said in a statement. “And since the Boys & Girls Club already partners with Elevated Mountain Guides to provide climbing experiences for youth, donating the climbing slabs seemed like the perfect fit.”

And to help out even more, during the month of November Tsunami is inviting its guests to build upon its donation by ordering a special B & G Club Roll created by Executive Chef Drew Kawaguchi. Made with shrimp, tempura, mango and crab and available at all four Tsunami locations for $8.99, a portion of the sale of every roll will go directly to the Boys & Girls Club.

Tsunami is locally owned and operated with locations in Sugar House, Union Heights, River Park and Traverse Mountain.