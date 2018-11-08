Utah State men's tennis will compete at the Loyola Marymount Invitational in Los Angeles, California, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 9-11. The competition will conclude the Aggies fall tournament schedule.

"The guys have been working hard on the court and in the gym the past few weeks, and I'm eager to see how they will compete," said third-year head coach James Wilson. "Since our last tournament, I feel we've made progress, but this weekend will be a good test. We will get to play against three tough opponents in a dual-match format, which is great preparation for the spring."

Seven Aggies will travel to compete in the tournament, where they will face opponents from Nevada, Loyola Marymount and Utah. Sophomore Felipe Acosta will have an opportunity to move up in the USU career doubles record, as he currently has nine wins, which is tied for 14th all-time.

Freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo Arevalo, who became the first Aggie since Tomas Cosmai in 2014 to capture a fall tournament title, is 7-1 in singles play to start his Aggie career. He is looking to move up in the rankings for single-season fall singles tournament wins as he's currently tied for 21st in program history.

Utah State is coming off its run at the UNLV hosted-ITA Regionals from Oct. 15-18 and was led by junior Duro Opacic, who posted a 3-1 singles record. Opacic advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating BYU's Jeffrey Hsu in the opening round in straight sets (6-4, 6-1), followed by another straight-sets win (7-6, 6-3) against Drew Brown of Montana State in the round of 32. In the round of 16, Opacic beat Denver's James Davis in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) but lost in the quarterfinals to 105th-ranked Ricky Hernandez-Tong of New Mexico in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). Opacic also partnered with Acosta in doubles action as the duo advanced to the quarterfinals and finished with a 2-1 record. Along with Acosta's 2-1 mark in singles play, Arevalo went 2-1 in singles play, junior Sergiu Bucur and freshman Mitch Johnson both went 2-2 in singles play and freshman Rithvik Bollipalli went 0-2. In doubles play, Arevalo and Bollipalli went 1-1, while the duo of Johnson and Bucur finished 0-2.