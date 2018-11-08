Utah State is back at home this week when the Aggies welcome San José State to Maverik Stadium for Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 10. Gates at Maverik Stadium will open at noon, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

USU (8-1, 1-0 Mountain West), which is ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 16 in the Coaches poll, enters the game fresh off a 56-17 victory at Hawai’i last Saturday night, the Aggies’ eighth-straight win of the season. San José State (1-8, 1-4 MW) has lost two of its last three, including a 24-9 setback at Wyoming last weekend.

Purchase tickets

Tickets for Saturday’s game can still be purchased at the USU Ticket Office inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum during regular business hours or by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or (435) 797-0305. You can also buy tickets online, and tickets will be available at the gate, with the Maverik Stadium south and north ticket offices opening at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, on Saturday.

You can purchase a ticket to the football game and get a ticket to the Nov. 9 men’s basketball home opener for just $18.

Tune in

Saturday’s Mountain West contest will be aired exclusively on Facebook with Ari Wolfe (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), Dani Klupenger (reporter) and Paige Zamora (sidelines/social media) on the call.

Every Utah State football game can also be heard live on the Aggie Radio Network. Scott Garrard is in his second season as the radio voice of the Aggies. He will call play-by-play alongside former USU quarterback Kevin White (1988-89), who will provide color commentary.

Games can also be heard online via USU's athletic website by clicking on the “Listen Live” link, or you can listen to the Aggies via the TuneIn mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as TuneIn.com.

Salute to Service

Fans can purchase discounted tickets to be donated to service men and women, veterans and their families. Service men and women, as well as veterans, can also purchase discounted tickets with their military ID. Service men and women and veterans will be recognized during the game.

Flags from each branch of the armed forces will be run onto the field prior to the game. The flags will be escorted out by military veterans who are currently enrolled in classes at Utah State. A donation, which has been made possible by Operation Hat Trick (OHT), will be presented to the Cache Valley Veterans Association during halftime. To purchase Utah State/OHT co-branded merchandise, visit the USU Campus Store. A portion of all sales supports veteran’s associations across the country.

Senior Day

Prior to its home finale against San José State, Utah State football will honor its 25 seniors: DE Adewale Adeoye, RB Eltoro Allen, OL Roman Andrus, OL Rob Castaneda, LB Chase Christiansen, P Aaron Dalton, S Gaje Ferguson, OL Quin Ficklin, CB Deante Fortenberry, WR Jalen Greene, RB Justen Hervey, LB Ofa Latu, P Zach Lee, WR DJ Nelson, S Jontrell Rocquemore, NG Gasetoto Schuster, LB Suli Tamaivena, WR Ron’quavion Tarver, OL Sean Taylor, OL Jake Templeton, LB Mason Tobeck, OL KJ Uluave, WR Aaren Vaughns, S Aaron Wade and TE Emerson Woods in a pre-game ceremony. USU is 69-39-3 (.635) all-time on Senior Day and has won five of its last seven games.

High stakes bingo

All USU students who attend the game will receive a football bingo card. Students are eligible to win more than $3,000 in prizes throughout the game.

Striving for perfection

Utah State is 5-0 at Maverik Stadium this season and is 34-9 (.791) in its last 43 home games, which includes a 26-9 (.743) record under head coach Matt Wells. Overall, USU has won six-straight home games and is 146-105 (.582) at Maverik Stadium. With a win against San José State, Utah State will tie the 1907, 2012 and 2014 teams for the most home wins (six) in a single season and record just the sixth undefeated home season in the 51-year history of Maverik Stadium, along with the 1968 (4-0), 1972 (5-0), 1982 (4-0), 2012 (6-0) and 2014 (6-0) teams. Overall, USU has had 30 teams record undefeated home seasons.

Maceys Fan Fest

Utah State Athletics will host the Maceys Fan Fest from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on 800 East just west of Maverik Stadium. There will be tailgating, as well as live music, inflatable toys, games, giveaways and special appearances from the Utah State men’s basketball, golf and soccer teams.