SALT LAKE CITY — The Girl Scouts of America are suing the Boy Scouts of America.

What’s going on: The Girl Scouts of the United States of America filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the BSA on Tuesday, after the BSA decided to drop “boy” from its program so it can start welcoming older girls, Reuters reports.

"We applaud every organization that builds character and leadership in children, including the Girl Scouts of the USA, and believe that there is an opportunity for both organizations to serve girls and boys in our communities," the BSA said in response to the lawsuit.

The complaint says the BSA doesn’t have a monopoly over the word “scouts” and that it will confuse families.

“The action Girl Scouts took today are in keeping with standard practice in any field, and we did what any brand, company, corporation, or organization would do to protect its intellectual property, the value of its brand in the marketplace, and to defend its good name,” the Girl Scouts told Fortune.

Why: The Girl Scouts are attempting to “avert an erosion of its brand and membership as the Boy Scouts, founded two years earlier, tries to reverse its own decadeslong membership decline,” Reuters reports.

Flashback: The lawsuit arrives after the BSA announced in Maythat it would change its name to Scouts BSA by February 2019. The BSA said girls would be eligible for the Eagle Scout rank by that time, too, Reuters reports.