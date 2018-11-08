SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City police officer is on administrative leave after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested him for allegedly having child pornography in his home.

Jonathan Issac Dew, 39, of Syracuse, was booked into the Davis County Jail Wednesday night for investigation of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In a prepared statement Thursday morning, the police department said Dew had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of two investigations, one by another department and one internally.

"An internal affairs investigation was opened immediately upon notification to our agency. The officer will remain on leave until the completion of these investigations," according to the statement.

The investigation into Dew by the Utah Attorney General's ICAC team began Oct. 20 when undercover agents "received requests to download files of known child pornography," according to a jail booking report.

Wednesday, ICAC investigators went to Dew's Syracuse home. A laptop was located "in a closet in a room where only Dew frequents in the residence," the report states.

Dew's wife said she thought the laptop "was broken and did not know it still worked," according to the report.

Child pornography files were found on the computer, the report states. Dew was at work at the time, according to the report.

ICAC investigators went to the Salt Lake City Police Department to interview him, where he was then taken into custody, the report states.

The attorney general's office has asked that Dew be held on $500,000 bail. Investigators believe he poses a high risk because there are children in his house, family members said he suffers from depression, and a firearm was "located in almost every room of the residence," the report states.