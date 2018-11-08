SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 8.

After the Proposition 2 vote, those who are unhappy with expected medical marijuana compromise bill vow to push Utah lawmakers hard on the issue.

A Boston commentator explains what Utah and the nation can expect from future Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

Retail chains are reinventing the in-store experience to get customers off couches and into stores. Here’s how they’re doing it.

President Donald Trump says Utah Rep. Mia Love already lost her race because she 'game me no love … too bad.'

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell put on a show in his return from injury, leading the Utah Jazz past the Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s why Utah County became the “epicenter of dysfunction” on 2018 election night.

A look at what’s popular:

Court Mann: On Freddie Mercury’s proud awkwardness, and the joys of being seen

Utah nurse charged with murdering 2-year-old foster son

Here's what the national media are saying about Mitt Romney

Here are the results for Utah's top 2018 midterm races

Thoughts from our featured voices:

Boyd Matheson: What we learned in the 2018 election

Amanda Sanchez: Resilience isn't something we can give if we don't have it

Erin Stewart: The hard — but necessary — transitions of motherhood

Lois Collins: Trying to regain some sanity now that the midterm voting has ended

A look at national headlines:

Gunman kills at least 12 at Thousand Oaks bar [The New York Times]

Russia says it would treat new sanctions as ‘illegal’ [The Hill]

Trump administration sides with Sudan against USS Cole survivors in lawsuit [NPR]

Uganda is vaccinating for fear of Ebola virus spread [NBC News]

Trump-Russia probe 'under threat' after Sessions fired [BBC News]